Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko faces No. 66 Elina Avanesyan.
Against the underdog Avanesyan (+320), Ostapenko is favored (-450) to advance to the Round of 32.
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Jelena Ostapenko
|Elina Avanesyan
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.7
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Ostapenko defeated No. 35-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
- Avanesyan made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 79-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Monday.
- Ostapenko has played 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.
- Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Ostapenko has played 22.9 games per match and won 51.8% of them.
- Avanesyan has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.8% of the games.
- Avanesyan has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.2% of those games.
- Ostapenko and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.
