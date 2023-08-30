In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko faces No. 66 Elina Avanesyan.

Against the underdog Avanesyan (+320), Ostapenko is favored (-450) to advance to the Round of 32.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has an 81.8% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Elina Avanesyan -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Ostapenko defeated No. 35-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Avanesyan made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 79-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Monday.

Ostapenko has played 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Ostapenko has played 22.9 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Avanesyan has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.8% of the games.

Avanesyan has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.2% of those games.

Ostapenko and Avanesyan have not played each other since 2015.

