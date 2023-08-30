The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Jennifer Brady and Magda Linette squaring off on Wednesday, August 30 in New York, New York.

You can watch Brady attempt to knock out Linette on ESPN.

Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Brady vs. Linette Matchup Info

Brady advanced past Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Brady's most recent tournament, she was beaten 6-7, 5-7 by No. 22-ranked Donna Vekic on August 15 in the round of 64 round.

Linette is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 92-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Linette's previous tournament, she matched up with No. 192-ranked Ann Li in the round of 64 on August 15 and was defeated 6-0, 6-7, 2-6.

Brady and Linette went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the 2020 WTA Lexington, USA Women Singles on August 12, 2020. Brady won the match 6-2, 6-3.

In two sets between Brady and Linette, Brady has gone undefeated, winning all of them.

Brady has gotten the better of Linette in 17 total games between them, winning 12 games (70.6%) against Linette's five.

Brady vs. Linette Odds and Probabilities

Jennifer Brady Magda Linette -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

