Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Jennifer Brady and Magda Linette squaring off on Wednesday, August 30 in New York, New York.
You can watch Brady attempt to knock out Linette on ESPN.
Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Brady vs. Linette Matchup Info
- Brady advanced past Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Brady's most recent tournament, she was beaten 6-7, 5-7 by No. 22-ranked Donna Vekic on August 15 in the round of 64 round.
- Linette is coming off a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 92-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Linette's previous tournament, she matched up with No. 192-ranked Ann Li in the round of 64 on August 15 and was defeated 6-0, 6-7, 2-6.
- Brady and Linette went toe to toe in the Round of 16 at the 2020 WTA Lexington, USA Women Singles on August 12, 2020. Brady won the match 6-2, 6-3.
- In two sets between Brady and Linette, Brady has gone undefeated, winning all of them.
- Brady has gotten the better of Linette in 17 total games between them, winning 12 games (70.6%) against Linette's five.
Brady vs. Linette Odds and Probabilities
|Jennifer Brady
|Magda Linette
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|53.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.7
