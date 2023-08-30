Jennifer Brady (No. 433 ranking) will meet Magda Linette (No. 24) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Brady carries -200 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 versus Linette (+155).

Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jennifer Brady has a 66.7% chance to win.

Jennifer Brady Magda Linette -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Jennifer Brady vs. Magda Linette Trends and Insights

Brady took down Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Linette advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 92-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

Brady has played five matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.6 games per match.

Brady has played 24.6 games per match in her five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Linette has played 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.8% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On hard courts, Linette has played 29 matches and averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Brady and Linette have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Lexington, USA Women Singles Round of 16. Brady claimed victory in that bout 6-2, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Brady has secured two against Linette (100.0%), while Linette has claimed zero.

Brady has defeated Linette in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.

Brady and Linette have played one time, averaging 17 games and two sets per match.

