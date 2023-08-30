At +1800 as of August 30, the New York Jets aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Jets games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

New York won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games with the Packers last year.

Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.

On the ground with the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).

Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games played with the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4500 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

Odds are current as of August 30 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.