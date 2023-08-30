The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Jiri Vesely and Francisco Cerundolo square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Wednesday, August 30.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Vesely and Cerundolo hit the court.

Jiri Vesely vs. Francisco Cerundolo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Vesely vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Vesely defeated Enzo Couacaud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Vesely lost in the round of 64 to No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6 on July 7.

Cerundolo will look to stay on track after a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 234-ranked Zachary Svajda in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Cerundolo suffered defeat in the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 14, when he lost 3-6, 4-6 to Dusan Lajovic.

Vesely hasn't squared off against Cerundolo in the past five years.

Vesely vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Vesely Francisco Cerundolo +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 33.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.7

