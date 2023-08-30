In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 437-ranked Jiri Vesely takes on No. 20 Francisco Cerundolo.

Against the underdog Vesely (+333), Cerundolo is the favorite (-500) to make it to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jiri Vesely vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jiri Vesely vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has an 83.3% chance to win.

Jiri Vesely Francisco Cerundolo +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 33.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jiri Vesely vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Vesely defeated Enzo Couacaud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Cerundolo clinched a victory against No. 234-ranked Zachary Svajda, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Vesely has played 34.8 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches) in his four matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his one match on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vesely has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-five matches).

Cerundolo has averaged 25.8 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.7% of the games.

On hard courts, Cerundolo has played 21 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (32.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Vesely and Cerundolo have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.