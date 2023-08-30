Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the No. 93-ranked player, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No. 21-ranked player, will the hit court on August 30 for a match in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
You can catch the action on ESPN as Cerundolo tries to knock out Davidovich Fokina.
Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Cerundolo vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Cerundolo beat Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 3-6.
- Cerundolo was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) 3-6, 1-6 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric on August 24.
- Davidovich Fokina was victorious 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Davidovich Fokina was taken down by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic 4-6, 0-0 (retired) in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, on August 16.
- Cerundolo and Davidovich Fokina haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Cerundolo vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+750
|Odds to Win Match
|-1600
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|11.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|94.1%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|35.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.3
