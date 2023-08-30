Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the No. 93-ranked player, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No. 21-ranked player, will the hit court on August 30 for a match in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

You can catch the action on ESPN as Cerundolo tries to knock out Davidovich Fokina.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Cerundolo vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Cerundolo beat Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 3-6.

Cerundolo was eliminated in the quarterfinals of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) 3-6, 1-6 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric on August 24.

Davidovich Fokina was victorious 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 against Marcos Giron in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Davidovich Fokina was taken down by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic 4-6, 0-0 (retired) in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, on August 16.

Cerundolo and Davidovich Fokina haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

Cerundolo vs. Davidovich Fokina Odds and Probabilities

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +750 Odds to Win Match -1600 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

