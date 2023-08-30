Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 93 ranking) will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 21) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

In the Round of 64, Davidovich Fokina is favored over Cerundolo, with -1600 odds against the underdog's +750.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 94.1% chance to win.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +750 Odds to Win Match -1600 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 103-ranked Ilya Ivashka 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 3-6 on Monday, Cerundolo advanced to the Round of 64.

Davidovich Fokina advanced past Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Cerundolo has played 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (24.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his four matches on hard courts over the past year, Cerundolo has played an average of 26.5 games.

In his 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Davidovich Fokina is averaging 25.7 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.7% of those games.

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 24.6 games per match (44.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Cerundolo and Davidovich Fokina have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.