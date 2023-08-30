Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Juan Pablo Varillas and Taylor Fritz at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
The Varillas-Fritz match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Varillas vs. Fritz Matchup Info
- Varillas advanced past Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Varillas fell in the round of 64 to No. 138-ranked Alex Michelsen, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6 on August 20.
- Fritz reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 205-ranked Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 on Monday.
- On August 18, Fritz lost to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 0-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open, his most recent tournament.
- This is the first time that Varillas and Fritz have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Varillas vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|Taylor Fritz
|+1100
|Odds to Win Match
|-5000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|98.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|33.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.