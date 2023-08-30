Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Juan Pablo Varillas and Taylor Fritz at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Varillas-Fritz match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Varillas vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Varillas advanced past Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Varillas fell in the round of 64 to No. 138-ranked Alex Michelsen, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6 on August 20.

Fritz reached the Round of 64 by taking down No. 205-ranked Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 on Monday.

On August 18, Fritz lost to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 0-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open, his most recent tournament.

This is the first time that Varillas and Fritz have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Varillas vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Juan Pablo Varillas Taylor Fritz +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 33.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.6

