No. 74-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas will meet No. 9 Taylor Fritz in the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, August 30.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Varillas (+1100), Fritz is favored with -5000 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 98.0% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Taylor Fritz +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 33.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Varillas defeated No. 46-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fritz took down No. 205-ranked Steve Johnson, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

Varillas has played 24.9 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 34 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Varillas has played six matches over the past year, totaling 31.0 games per match (52.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 46.2% of games.

In his 73 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fritz is averaging 25.8 games per match (41.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.0% of those games.

Fritz has played 49 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (47.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 54.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Varillas and Fritz have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.