The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Karolina Muchova and Magdalena Frech competing on Wednesday, August 30 in New York, New York.

ESPN is the spot to tune in to watch Muchova and Frech take the court.

Karolina Muchova vs. Magdalena Frech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Muchova vs. Frech Matchup Info

By defeating No. 158-ranked Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-0 on Monday, Muchova advanced to the Round of 64.

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Muchova fell in the final to No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 4-6 on August 20.

Frech came out on top 7-6, 1-6, 6-2 against Emma Navarro in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her most recent tournament (the Tennis in the Land) on August 21, Frech went up against Jasmine Paolini in the round of 32 and lost 1-6, 3-6.

Muchova and Frech haven't played each other in the last five years.

Muchova vs. Frech Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Muchova Magdalena Frech -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 63.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.2

