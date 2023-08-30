In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Magdalena Frech (ranked No. 77) meets Karolina Muchova (No. 10).

In the Round of 64, Muchova is the favorite against Frech, with -1200 odds against the underdog's +650.

Karolina Muchova vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Muchova vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 92.3% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Magdalena Frech -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 63.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.2

Karolina Muchova vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

Muchova took down Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Frech advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 57-ranked Emma Navarro 7-6, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday.

Muchova has played 22.7 games per match in her 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Muchova has played 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.

Frech has averaged 21.6 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 52.2% of the games.

Through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, Frech has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 50.2% of those games.

Muchova and Frech have not competed against each other since 2015.

