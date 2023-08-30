Kyle Higashioka vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .228 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Higashioka has picked up a hit in 36 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.9%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Higashioka has driven in a run in 27 games this season (37.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
- He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.216
|AVG
|.237
|.264
|OBP
|.272
|.464
|SLG
|.364
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|18
|30/7
|K/BB
|35/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Wentz starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
