In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Laslo Djere, the No. 38-ranked player, will play Hugo Gaston (ranked No. 99).

Follow the action on ESPN as Gaston tries to take down Djere.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Djere vs. Gaston Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Djere took down Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

In the the Winston-Salem Open, Djere's most recent tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 3-6, 0-6 by No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez on August 24.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Gaston clinched a victory against No. 158-ranked Sho Shimabukuro, winning 6-2, 6-1, 7-6.

On August 12, Gaston lost to No. 90-ranked Jason Kubler, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Djere and Gaston have matched up one time in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad, and Gaston came out on top, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Gaston has taken the W in two sets against Djere, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Djere has claimed one set.

In 27 total games, Gaston has the upper hand, winning 15 of them, while Djere has taken 12.

Djere vs. Gaston Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Hugo Gaston -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.