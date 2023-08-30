Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Laslo Djere, the No. 38-ranked player, will play Hugo Gaston (ranked No. 99).
Follow the action on ESPN as Gaston tries to take down Djere.
Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Djere vs. Gaston Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Djere took down Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.
- In the the Winston-Salem Open, Djere's most recent tournament, he was defeated in the quarterfinals 3-6, 0-6 by No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez on August 24.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Gaston clinched a victory against No. 158-ranked Sho Shimabukuro, winning 6-2, 6-1, 7-6.
- On August 12, Gaston lost to No. 90-ranked Jason Kubler, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Djere and Gaston have matched up one time in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Swiss Open Gstaad, and Gaston came out on top, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
- Gaston has taken the W in two sets against Djere, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Djere has claimed one set.
- In 27 total games, Gaston has the upper hand, winning 15 of them, while Djere has taken 12.
Djere vs. Gaston Odds and Probabilities
|Laslo Djere
|Hugo Gaston
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.5
