Laslo Djere (No. 38 ranking) will meet Hugo Gaston (No. 99) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Djere carries -200 odds to take home a win against Gaston (+155).

Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 66.7% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Hugo Gaston -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Laslo Djere vs. Hugo Gaston Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Djere defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

Gaston will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 victory over No. 158-ranked Sho Shimabukuro in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Djere has played an average of 24.5 games (38.3 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Djere has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.6 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 48.8% of games.

Gaston is averaging 22.5 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 44.5% of those games.

Gaston has averaged 21.0 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set in six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 43.7% of those games.

On July 24, 2021, Djere and Gaston played in the Swiss Open Gstaad semifinals. Gaston took home the win 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Gaston and Djere have faced off in three sets against each other, with Gaston winning two of them.

Gaston and Djere have matched up for 27 total games, and Gaston has won more often, capturing 15 of them.

Djere and Gaston have faced off one time, averaging 27 games and three sets per match.

