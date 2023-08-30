The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Lauren Davis and Kaja Juvan competing on Wednesday, August 30 in New York, New York.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Davis looks to hold off Juvan.

Lauren Davis vs. Kaja Juvan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Davis vs. Juvan Matchup Info

Davis defeated Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the the Tennis in the Land, Davis' previous tournament, she was beaten 6-1, 3-6, 1-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens on August 21 in the round of 32 round.

Juvan beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Hamburg, Juvan's previous tournament, she went head to head with No. 93-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the round of 32 on July 24 and lost 1-6, 4-6.

Davis and Juvan have matched up evenly, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Davis took home the victory in their last matchup on June 13, 2022, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Davis and Juvan have been evenly matched when going head-to-head, as they've each taken two of four sets.

In 43 total games, Juvan has the advantage, taking the win in 24 of them, while Davis has won 19.

Davis vs. Juvan Odds and Probabilities

Lauren Davis Kaja Juvan -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

