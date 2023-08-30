Lauren Davis (No. 50 ranking) will face Kaja Juvan (No. 145) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

With -150 odds, Davis is favored over Juvan (+115) in this matchup.

Lauren Davis vs. Kaja Juvan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lauren Davis vs. Kaja Juvan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lauren Davis has a 60.0% chance to win.

Lauren Davis Kaja Juvan -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.4

Lauren Davis vs. Kaja Juvan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Davis took down Danka Kovinic 6-2, 6-2.

Juvan took home the win 6-2, 7-5 versus Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Davis has played 21.6 games per match in her 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Davis has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

In her 27 matches in the past year across all court types, Juvan is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 53.1% of those games.

Juvan has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set through 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 47.9% of those games.

Davis and Juvan each have put up one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 13, 2022, with Davis finishing on top 7-6, 7-6.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Davis and Juvan, each winning two sets against the other.

Juvan has the edge in 43 total games against Davis, winning 24 of them.

In two matches between Davis and Juvan, they have played 21.5 games and two sets per match on average.

