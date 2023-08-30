Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a match between Mackenzie McDonald and Borna Gojo at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can turn on ESPN to see Gojo attempt to take down McDonald.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Borna Gojo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

McDonald vs. Gojo Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, McDonald beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, McDonald went down in the round of 16 to No. 32-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 4-6, 0-3 on August 17.

Gojo advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 147-ranked Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 on Monday.

In the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers) on August 5, Gojo was defeated by No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7, 6-4, 5-7.

McDonald and Gojo haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

McDonald vs. Gojo Odds and Probabilities

Mackenzie McDonald Borna Gojo -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

