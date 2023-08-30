No. 40-ranked Mackenzie McDonald will face No. 105 Borna Gojo in the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, August 30.

Against the underdog Gojo (+210), McDonald is the favorite (-275) to advance to the Round of 32.

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Borna Gojo Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Borna Gojo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 73.3% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Borna Gojo -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Borna Gojo Trends and Insights

McDonald took down Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Gojo took home the win 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 versus Hugo Dellien in the Round of 128 on Monday.

McDonald has played 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.4 games per match (39.2 in best-of-five matches).

McDonald has played 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.9 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches).

Gojo has averaged 26.7 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Gojo has averaged 27.0 games per match and 11.1 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.

McDonald and Gojo have not competed against each other since 2015.

