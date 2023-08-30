In a match slated for Wednesday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 73 in rankings) will meet Matteo Berrettini (No. 36) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Berrettini carries -500 odds to win a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Rinderknech (+333).

Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Berrettini has an 83.3% chance to win.

Matteo Berrettini Arthur Rinderknech -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 33-ranked Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday, Berrettini reached the Round of 64.

Rinderknech took down Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Berrettini has played 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 27.0 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches).

Through 18 matches over the past year on hard courts, Berrettini has played 27.3 games per match (43.2 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.9% of them.

In the past year, Rinderknech has played 50 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Through 25 matches on hard courts in the past year, Rinderknech has averaged 23.3 games per match (27.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 47.5% of those games.

Berrettini and Rinderknech have not competed against each other since 2015.

