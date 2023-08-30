Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a match between Mirra Andreeva and Cori Gauff at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tune in to see Andreeva and Gauff on ESPN.

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Andreeva vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Andreeva advanced past Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Andreeva was defeated in the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Tennis in the Land) 3-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens on August 23.

Gauff was victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Gauff was the last one standing in her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, as she made it to the title match and took down No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.

Andreeva and Gauff have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the French Open, and Gauff came out on top, winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Gauff and Andreeva have squared off in three total sets, with Gauff taking two sets and Andreeva being victorious in one of them.

Gauff has gotten the better of Andreeva in 27 total games between them, taking 18 games (66.7%) against Andreeva's nine.

Andreeva vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Mirra Andreeva Cori Gauff +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +700 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

