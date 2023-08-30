Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a match between Mirra Andreeva and Cori Gauff at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tune in to see Andreeva and Gauff on ESPN.
Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Andreeva vs. Gauff Matchup Info
- Andreeva advanced past Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Andreeva was defeated in the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Tennis in the Land) 3-6, 3-6 by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens on August 23.
- Gauff was victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 against Laura Siegemund in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Gauff was the last one standing in her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, as she made it to the title match and took down No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.
- Andreeva and Gauff have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the French Open, and Gauff came out on top, winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.
- Gauff and Andreeva have squared off in three total sets, with Gauff taking two sets and Andreeva being victorious in one of them.
- Gauff has gotten the better of Andreeva in 27 total games between them, taking 18 games (66.7%) against Andreeva's nine.
Andreeva vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities
|Mirra Andreeva
|Cori Gauff
|+340
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|22.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|38.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61.3
