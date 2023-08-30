Cori Gauff (No. 6) will meet Mirra Andreeva (No. 63) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Gauff is getting -500 odds to claim a win against Andreeva (+340).

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 83.3% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Cori Gauff +340 Odds to Win Match -500 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +700 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Mirra Andreeva vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Andreeva beat No. 139-ranked Olivia Gadecki, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff eliminated Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Andreeva has played 20.7 games per match and won 57.6% of them.

In her three matches on hard courts over the past year, Andreeva has played an average of 25.3 games.

In the past 12 months, Gauff has played 62 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 57.9% of the games. She averages 19.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Gauff has averaged 19.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 59.4% of those games.

In the one match between Andreeva and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 32, Gauff won 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Gauff has claimed two sets versus Andreeva (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Andreeva's one.

Gauff has taken 18 games (66.7% win rate) versus Andreeva, who has secured nine games.

Gauff and Andreeva have matched up one time, and they have averaged 27 games and three sets per match.

