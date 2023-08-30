Oswald Peraza vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .133 with a double and nine walks.
- In 10 of 25 games this season, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
- In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (28.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.128
|AVG
|.139
|.244
|OBP
|.295
|.128
|SLG
|.167
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
