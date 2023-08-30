Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki are on track to meet in the Round of 64 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30.

You can see Kvitova try to knock out Wozniacki on ESPN.

Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kvitova vs. Wozniacki Matchup Info

Kvitova advanced past Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Kvitova lost in the round of 32 to No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova, 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 on August 16.

Wozniacki made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 227-ranked Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2 on Monday.

On August 15, Wozniacki lost to No. 45-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 4-6, 4-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Kvitova hasn't matched up with Wozniacki in the past five years.

Kvitova vs. Wozniacki Odds and Probabilities

Petra Kvitova Caroline Wozniacki -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

