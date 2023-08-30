In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 11-ranked Petra Kvitova meets Caroline Wozniacki.

With -225 odds, Kvitova is favored over Wozniacki (+175) for this match.

Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Caroline Wozniacki -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Kvitova advanced past No. 65-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 7-6.

Wozniacki advanced past Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Kvitova has played 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.2 games per match.

In her 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kvitova has played an average of 21.7 games.

Wozniacki is averaging 18.7 games per match through her three matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.2% of those games.

Wozniacki is averaging 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set in three matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Kvitova and Wozniacki have not matched up against each other since 2015.

