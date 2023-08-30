Wednesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (69-64) against the Houston Astros (76-58) at Fenway Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 30.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (9-9) for the Astros and Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have won in 35, or 52.2%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 22 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (661 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule