Rinky Hijikata's Round of 64 match in the US Open against Marton Fucsovics is slated for Wednesday, August 30.

You can watch Fucsovics look to knock off Hijikata on ESPN.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Wednesday, August 30

ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Hijikata vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info

Hijikata defeated Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the the Winston-Salem Open, Hijikata's most recent tournament, he was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric on August 22 in the round of 32 round.

Fucsovics advanced past Sebastian Korda 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Fucsovics was eliminated in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) on August 23, when he went down 6-7, 3-6 to Korda.

Hijikata hasn't gone toe to toe with Fucsovics in the past five years.

Hijikata vs. Fucsovics Odds and Probabilities

Rinky Hijikata Marton Fucsovics +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

