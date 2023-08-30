Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Rinky Hijikata's Round of 64 match in the US Open against Marton Fucsovics is slated for Wednesday, August 30.
You can watch Fucsovics look to knock off Hijikata on ESPN.
Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Hijikata vs. Fucsovics Matchup Info
- Hijikata defeated Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In the the Winston-Salem Open, Hijikata's most recent tournament, he was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric on August 22 in the round of 32 round.
- Fucsovics advanced past Sebastian Korda 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Fucsovics was eliminated in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) on August 23, when he went down 6-7, 3-6 to Korda.
- Hijikata hasn't gone toe to toe with Fucsovics in the past five years.
Hijikata vs. Fucsovics Odds and Probabilities
|Rinky Hijikata
|Marton Fucsovics
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
