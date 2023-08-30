In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata takes on No. 57 Marton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hijikata, who is +240.

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 77.8% chance to win.

Rinky Hijikata Marton Fucsovics +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Hijikata took down Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fucsovics defeated No. 31-ranked Sebastian Korda, winning 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Hijikata has played 24.4 games per match (36.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hijikata has played an average of 24.7 games (36.7 in best-of-five matches).

Fucsovics has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.2 games per match (38.9 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 25 matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Hijikata and Fucsovics have not matched up on the court.

