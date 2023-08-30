Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata takes on No. 57 Marton Fucsovics.
Fucsovics is the favorite (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hijikata, who is +240.
Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Rinky Hijikata
|Marton Fucsovics
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
Rinky Hijikata vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Hijikata took down Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Fucsovics defeated No. 31-ranked Sebastian Korda, winning 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.
- Hijikata has played 24.4 games per match (36.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In his 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Hijikata has played an average of 24.7 games (36.7 in best-of-five matches).
- Fucsovics has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.2 games per match (38.9 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Fucsovics has played 25 matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Hijikata and Fucsovics have not matched up on the court.
