Rob Refsnyder vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 30 walks.
- In 32 of 70 games this season (45.7%) Refsnyder has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.247
|.363
|OBP
|.391
|.333
|SLG
|.315
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|24/11
|K/BB
|20/19
|2
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Valdez (9-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.107), and 26th in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
