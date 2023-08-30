USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Sara Sorribes Tormo and Xinyu Wang will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Tune in to ESPN to catch the action as Sorribes Tormo attempts to knock out Wang.

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Xinyu Wang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Sorribes Tormo vs. Wang Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Sorribes Tormo beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 7-5.

In her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Sorribes Tormo made the final and then defeated No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on August 26.

Wang came out on top 6-3, 6-4 against Katie Volynets in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the quarterfinal of her previous tournament (the Tennis in the Land) on August 24, Wang was beaten by No. 22-ranked Alexandrova 7-5, 0-6, 5-7.

Sorribes Tormo hasn't faced Wang in the past five years.

Sorribes Tormo vs. Wang Odds and Probabilities

Sara Sorribes Tormo Xinyu Wang -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

