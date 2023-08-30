Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 55 ranking) will meet Xinyu Wang (No. 53) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

Sorribes Tormo is the favorite (-185) in this match, compared to the underdog Wang, who is +140.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 64.9% chance to win.

Sara Sorribes Tormo Xinyu Wang -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Sorribes Tormo is coming off a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Wang beat No. 124-ranked Katie Volynets, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Sorribes Tormo has played an average of 18.8 games.

Sorribes Tormo has played 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match.

Wang is averaging 21.8 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.6% of those games.

In 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wang has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Sorribes Tormo and Wang have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.