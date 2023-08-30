A match between Sebastian Ofner (No. 58) and Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) is slated for Wednesday, August 30 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Ofner's matchup with Tiafoe will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ofner vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Ofner defeated No. 79-ranked Nuno Borges, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

In his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), Ofner was beaten by Alex Michelsen 6-7, 5-7 on August 22, in the round of 32.

Tiafoe took down Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Tiafoe matched up with Stan Wawrinka in the round of 32 and was taken down 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Ofner and Tiafoe have played each other in the last five years.

Ofner vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Ofner Frances Tiafoe +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

