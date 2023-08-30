In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 in rankings) will take on Sebastian Ofner (No. 58) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Against the underdog Ofner (+425), Tiafoe is favored (-650) to get to the Round of 32.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Ofner vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 86.7% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Frances Tiafoe +425 Odds to Win Match -650 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Sebastian Ofner vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 79-ranked Nuno Borges 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Monday, Ofner advanced to the Round of 64.

Tiafoe reached the Round of 64 by defeating Learner Tien 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 on Monday.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ofner has played 26.2 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.9% of them.

Ofner has played 27.6 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) in his five matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Tiafoe is averaging 26.5 games per match (35.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 53.2% of those games.

Tiafoe has averaged 26.2 games per match (37.9 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 53.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Tiafoe have not matched up on the court.

