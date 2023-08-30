A match between Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 7) and Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 128) is slated for Wednesday, August 30 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Tsitsipas tries to hold off Stricker.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Tsitsipas vs. Stricker Matchup Info

Tsitsipas took down Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Tsitsipas was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz (3-6, 4-6) on August 17 in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Stricker took home the victory against No. 41-ranked Alexei Popyrin, winning 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Stricker suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023) on July 25, when he lost 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 to Joris de Loore.

Tsitsipas and Stricker went head to head in the Round of 16 at the MercedesCup on June 9, 2022. Tsitsipas won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas has bested Stricker in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Stricker's zero.

Tsitsipas and Stricker have gone head to head in 19 games, and it's been Tsitsipas who has emerged victorious, claiming 12 of them. Stricker has won seven games.

Tsitsipas vs. Stricker Odds and Probabilities

Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Stephan Stricker -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

