On Wednesday, Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 128 in the world) takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 7) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

In this Round of 64 match, Tsitsipas is favored (-650) against Stricker (+425) .

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 86.7% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Dominic Stephan Stricker -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Stephan Stricker Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Tsitsipas took down No. 337-ranked Milos Raonic, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Stricker won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 versus Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his 66 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Tsitsipas has played an average of 26.3 games (37.2 in best-of-five matches).

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has played an average of 24.9 games (34.9 in best-of-five matches).

In the past 12 months, Stricker has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.9% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (30.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Stricker has played 17 matches and averaged 24.1 games per match (26.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Tsitsipas and Stricker have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the MercedesCup Round of 16. Tsitsipas was victorious in that bout 6-3, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Tsitsipas has won two versus Stricker (100.0%), while Stricker has clinched zero.

Tsitsipas and Stricker have faced off in 19 total games, with Tsitsipas taking 12 and Stricker capturing seven.

In one match between Tsitsipas and Stricker, they have played 19 games and two sets per match on average.

