Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a match between Titouan Droguet and Jakub Mensik at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as Droguet attempts to hold off Mensik.

Titouan Droguet vs. Jakub Mensik Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Droguet vs. Mensik Matchup Info

Droguet is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 0-6, 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 win over No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in Monday's Round of 128.

Droguet was defeated in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (the French Open) 3-6, 6-7 by No. 148-ranked Andrea Vavassori on May 22.

Mensik will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory over No. 59-ranked Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On July 28, Mensik was defeated by No. 137-ranked Fabio Fognini, 4-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023, his last tournament.

Droguet and Mensik went head to head in the qualifying round at the ATP Challenger Cherbourg, France Men Singles 2023 on February 13, 2023. Droguet won the match 6-3, 6-1.

Droguet and Mensik have played two total sets, with Droguet taking two sets and Mensik claiming zero of them.

Droguet and Mensik have played 16 total games, with Droguet securing the win in 12 games and Mensik coming out on top in four.

Droguet vs. Mensik Odds and Probabilities

Titouan Droguet Jakub Mensik +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

