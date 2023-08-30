In the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 171-ranked Titouan Droguet meets No. 206 Jakub Mensik.

Mensik carries -145 odds to take home a win versus Droguet (+110).

Titouan Droguet vs. Jakub Mensik Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Titouan Droguet vs. Jakub Mensik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jakub Mensik has a 59.2% chance to win.

Titouan Droguet Jakub Mensik +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Titouan Droguet vs. Jakub Mensik Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 0-6, 6-7, 6-3, 2-6 on Monday, Droguet advanced to the Round of 64.

Mensik advanced past Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Droguet has played 25.1 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) in his seven matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his six matches on hard courts over the past year, Droguet has played an average of 25.7 games (45.0 in best-of-five matches).

Mensik is averaging 24.7 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) in his seven matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 56.1% of those games.

In four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Mensik has averaged 29.0 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 57.8% of those games.

On February 13, 2023, Droguet and Mensik matched up in the ATP Challenger Cherbourg, France Men Singles 2023 qualifying round. Droguet secured the win 6-3, 6-1.

In two head-to-head sets between Droguet and Mensik, Droguet has yet to drop one.

Droguet and Mensik have matched up in 16 total games, with Droguet taking 12 and Mensik securing four.

Droguet and Mensik have faced off one time, averaging 16 games and two sets per match.

