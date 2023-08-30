The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Wednesday, with Roman Safiullin, the No. 60-ranked player, taking on Tommy Paul, the No. 14-ranked player.

You can see as Paul looks to knock out Safiullin on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Tommy Paul vs. Roman Safiullin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Paul vs. Safiullin Matchup Info

Paul is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win over No. 233-ranked Stefano Travaglia in Monday's Round of 128.

Paul was beaten in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on August 17.

Safiullin was victorious 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 versus Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) on August 20, Safiullin was taken down by No. 103-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.

In the one matchup between Paul and Safiullin in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Mutua Madrid Open, Safiullin was the last one standing, registering the 6-3, 7-6 victory.

Safiullin and Paul have played two sets, and Safiullin has come out on top in all of them.

Safiullin has taken 13 games versus Paul, good for a 59.1% win rate, while Paul has claimed nine games.

Paul vs. Safiullin Odds and Probabilities

Tommy Paul Roman Safiullin -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.