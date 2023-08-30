On Wednesday, Tommy Paul (No. 14 in the world) takes on Roman Safiullin (No. 60) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

In the Round of 64, Paul is favored over Safiullin, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Tommy Paul vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 64

Date: Wednesday, August 30

TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Tommy Paul vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 77.8% chance to win.

Tommy Paul Roman Safiullin -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.8

Tommy Paul vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Paul advanced past No. 233-ranked Stefano Travaglia, 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Safiullin defeated No. 109-ranked Marco Cecchinato, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.

Paul has played 65 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 27.2 games per match (39.4 in best-of-five matches).

Paul has played 44 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 26.8 games per match (39.7 in best-of-five matches).

In his 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Safiullin is averaging 24.8 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.5% of those games.

Safiullin is averaging 24.5 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On April 29, 2023, Paul and Safiullin met in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 64. Safiullin came out on top 6-3, 7-6.

In two sets between Safiullin and Paul, Safiullin has yet to drop one.

Safiullin has the upper hand in 22 total games versus Paul, claiming 13 of them.

In their one match against each other, Paul and Safiullin are averaging 22 games and two sets.

