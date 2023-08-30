Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Lin Zhu at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tune in to see Azarenka and Zhu on ESPN.
Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Azarenka vs. Zhu Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Azarenka beat Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-2.
- Azarenka was defeated by Donna Vekic (6-3, 3-6, 4-6) on August 16 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Zhu beat Mayar Sherif 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In her last tournament (the Tennis in the Land) on August 25, Zhu matched up with Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals and was taken down 5-7, 2-6.
- Azarenka and Zhu have gone head to head once in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Australian Open, and Azarenka came out on top, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
- Azarenka has won two sets against Zhu, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Zhu has taken home one set.
- In 27 total games, Azarenka has the upper hand, winning 16 of them, while Zhu has won 11.
Azarenka vs. Zhu Odds and Probabilities
|Victoria Azarenka
|Lin Zhu
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|59.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.5
