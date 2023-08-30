Wednesday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Lin Zhu at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tune in to see Azarenka and Zhu on ESPN.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Azarenka vs. Zhu Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Azarenka beat Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-2.

Azarenka was defeated by Donna Vekic (6-3, 3-6, 4-6) on August 16 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Zhu beat Mayar Sherif 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her last tournament (the Tennis in the Land) on August 25, Zhu matched up with Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals and was taken down 5-7, 2-6.

Azarenka and Zhu have gone head to head once in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Australian Open, and Azarenka came out on top, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Azarenka has won two sets against Zhu, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Zhu has taken home one set.

In 27 total games, Azarenka has the upper hand, winning 16 of them, while Zhu has won 11.

Azarenka vs. Zhu Odds and Probabilities

Victoria Azarenka Lin Zhu -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

