In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, Victoria Azarenka (ranked No. 18) faces Lin Zhu (No. 44).

Compared to the underdog Zhu (+260), Azarenka is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 32.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 77.8% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Lin Zhu -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Victoria Azarenka vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Azarenka beat Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-2.

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Zhu took down No. 33-ranked Mayar Sherif, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Azarenka has played 21.3 games per match and won 55.1% of them.

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Azarenka has played 21.5 games per match and won 56.4% of them.

In the past year, Zhu has competed in 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.3% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Zhu has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 50.9% of games.

In the one match between Azarenka and Zhu dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 16, Azarenka was victorious 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In three total sets against each other, Azarenka has taken two, while Zhu has secured one.

Azarenka has the upper hand in 27 total games against Zhu, claiming 16 of them.

In one match between Azarenka and Zhu, they have played 27 games and three sets per match on average.

