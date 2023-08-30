Xiyu Wang's Round of 64 matchup in the US Open versus Bernarda Pera is on tap for Wednesday, August 30.

You can see Wang attempt to hold off Pera on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Xiyu Wang vs. Bernarda Pera Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wang vs. Pera Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Wang defeated No. 107-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Wang was eliminated in the round of 32 of her previous tournament (the Tennis in the Land) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 54-ranked Julia Grabher on August 21.

Pera made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.

On August 15, Pera was defeated by No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Wang and Pera competed in the Round of 64 at the 2018 WTA Wuhan, China Women Singles on September 23, 2018. Wang won the match 6-4, 6-3.

In two total sets, Wang has the advantage, taking the win in two of them, while Pera has taken zero.

Wang has gotten the better of Pera in 19 total games between them, taking 12 games (63.2%) against Pera's seven.

Wang vs. Pera Odds and Probabilities

Xiyu Wang Bernarda Pera -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.