No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang will meet No. 73 Bernarda Pera in the US Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, August 30.

Wang is getting -150 odds to earn a win versus Pera (+115).

Xiyu Wang vs. Bernarda Pera Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Bernarda Pera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 60.0% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Bernarda Pera -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Xiyu Wang vs. Bernarda Pera Trends and Insights

Wang is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory over No. 107-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in Monday's Round of 128.

Pera won 7-5, 6-4 versus Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Wang has played 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.7 games per match.

In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wang has played an average of 23.9 games.

In the past year, Pera has played 48 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.1% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Pera has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 47.1% of games.

On September 23, 2018, Wang and Pera played in the 2018 WTA Wuhan, China Women Singles Round of 64. Wang took home the win 6-4, 6-3.

Wang has taken two sets against Pera (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Pera's zero.

Wang has captured 12 games (63.2% win rate) versus Pera, who has claimed seven games.

In one match between Wang and Pera, they have played 19 games and two sets per match on average.

