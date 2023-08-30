Gerrit Cole starts for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 186 total home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.228).

New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (556 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

New York has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Cole is trying to record his 20th quality start of the year.

Cole will try to record his 26th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Joey Wentz 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away - Justin Verlander 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal

