How to Watch the Yankees vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Gerrit Cole starts for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.
Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Tigers Player Props
|Yankees vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 186 total home runs.
- New York is 18th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.228).
- New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (556 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.240).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Cole is trying to record his 20th quality start of the year.
- Cole will try to record his 26th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/27/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Zack Littell
|8/28/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Reese Olson
|8/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Michael King
|Tarik Skubal
|8/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Joey Wentz
|8/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Matt Manning
|9/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
|9/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|9/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|-
|Justin Verlander
|9/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tarik Skubal
