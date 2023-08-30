The New York Yankees (64-68) and the Detroit Tigers (59-73) will match up on Wednesday, August 30 at Comerica Park, with Gerrit Cole getting the ball for the Yankees and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +185. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 41, or 54.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 1-4 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gerrit Cole - - - -

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

