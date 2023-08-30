The New York Yankees (64-68) will look to Gleyber Torres, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (59-73) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Comerica Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz will take the ball for the Tigers.

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (11-4) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 2.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

In 27 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.2 frames per outing.

He has made 27 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

