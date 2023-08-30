Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, the No. 198-ranked player, will play Belinda Bencic (ranked No. 13).
Tune in to ESPN to see Miyazaki and Bencic meet.
Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, August 30
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Miyazaki vs. Bencic Matchup Info
- Miyazaki defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Miyazaki was eliminated in the qualification round 2 of her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan on June 28.
- Bencic defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Bencic was eliminated in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, when she lost 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 to Cristina Bucsa.
- This is the first time that Miyazaki and Bencic have faced each other in the last five years.
Miyazaki vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities
|Yuriko Lily Miyazaki
|Belinda Bencic
|+825
|Odds to Win Match
|-2000
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|10.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|95.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|36.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.1
