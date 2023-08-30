In Wednesday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, the No. 198-ranked player, will play Belinda Bencic (ranked No. 13).

Tune in to ESPN to see Miyazaki and Bencic meet.

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Miyazaki vs. Bencic Matchup Info

Miyazaki defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Miyazaki was eliminated in the qualification round 2 of her most recent tournament (the Wimbledon) 3-6, 4-6 by No. 106-ranked Yue Yuan on June 28.

Bencic defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bencic was eliminated in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, when she lost 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 to Cristina Bucsa.

This is the first time that Miyazaki and Bencic have faced each other in the last five years.

Miyazaki vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Belinda Bencic +825 Odds to Win Match -2000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 10.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

