Belinda Bencic (No. 13) will face Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (No. 198) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Wednesday, August 30.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Miyazaki (+825), Bencic is favored with -2000 odds.

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, August 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 95.2% chance to win.

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki Belinda Bencic +825 Odds to Win Match -2000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 10.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Yuriko Lily Miyazaki vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

Miyazaki advanced past Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Bencic is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 72-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Miyazaki has played 11 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.

Miyazaki has played seven matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.4 games per match.

Bencic has played 51 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 55.8% of those games.

Bencic has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 55.7% of those games.

Miyazaki and Bencic have not competed against each other since 2015.

