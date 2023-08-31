Aaron Judge vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks.
- In 60.8% of his games this year (48 of 79), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.1%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 57% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.219
|AVG
|.311
|.333
|OBP
|.452
|.527
|SLG
|.712
|17
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|27
|53/26
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
