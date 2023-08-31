Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alexander Zverev, the No. 12-ranked player, and Daniel Altmaier, the No. 53-ranked player, will come together on August 31 for a match in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
Tune in to see Zverev and Altmaier on ESPN.
Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Zverev vs. Altmaier Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zverev advanced past No. 50-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
- In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zverev fell in the semifinals to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 5-7 on August 19.
- Altmaier will look to stay on track after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 101-ranked Constant Lestienne in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Altmaier's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the round of 64 on August 15 and lost 7-6, 4-6, 4-6.
- Zverev and Altmaier have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 128 of the Australian Open, and Zverev was victorious, winning 7-6, 6-1, 7-6.
- In three total sets, Zverev has the advantage, earning the win in three of them, while Altmaier has won zero.
- Zverev has gotten the better of Altmaier in 33 total games between them, taking 20 games (60.6%) against Altmaier's 13.
Zverev vs. Altmaier Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Zverev
|Daniel Altmaier
|-1400
|Odds to Win Match
|+675
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|93.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|12.9%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|64.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.4
