Alexander Zverev, the No. 12-ranked player, and Daniel Altmaier, the No. 53-ranked player, will come together on August 31 for a match in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Tune in to see Zverev and Altmaier on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev vs. Altmaier Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zverev advanced past No. 50-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zverev fell in the semifinals to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-7, 5-7 on August 19.

Altmaier will look to stay on track after a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 101-ranked Constant Lestienne in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Altmaier's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the round of 64 on August 15 and lost 7-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Zverev and Altmaier have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 128 of the Australian Open, and Zverev was victorious, winning 7-6, 6-1, 7-6.

In three total sets, Zverev has the advantage, earning the win in three of them, while Altmaier has won zero.

Zverev has gotten the better of Altmaier in 33 total games between them, taking 20 games (60.6%) against Altmaier's 13.

Zverev vs. Altmaier Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Daniel Altmaier -1400 Odds to Win Match +675 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.